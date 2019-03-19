GYL Financial Synergies LLC Takes $256,000 Position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BNDX)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,628,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,142 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,222,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,430 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 4,146.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,723,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,946,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518,051 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,452,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,820,000 after acquiring an additional 165,975 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,527,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,379,000 after acquiring an additional 68,871 shares during the period.

Shares of BMV:BNDX opened at $55.33 on Tuesday. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a 12 month low of $960.00 and a 12 month high of $1,056.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

