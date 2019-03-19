Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (HALL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $13.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.20 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Hallmark Financial Services an industry rank of 104 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

HALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

HALL traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $10.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,353. The company has a market capitalization of $184.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.61. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

In other Hallmark Financial Services news, Director Scott T. Berlin sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $51,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,652. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott T. Berlin sold 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $102,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,790 shares of company stock worth $215,016. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALL. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 58,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,999 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 825,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 19,327 shares during the period. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.