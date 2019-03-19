Hancock Whitney (HWC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hancock Whitney's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in only one of the trailing four quarters. While elevated expenses, owing to the company's business restructuring efforts, are likely to hurt the bottom line to some extent, strategic initiatives, growth in loan and deposit balances, improving rate environment, solid asset quality and strong balance sheet will continue to support growth. Also, its steady capital deployment actions reflect strong balance sheet position.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HWC. FIG Partners upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Hovde Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

HWC stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.55. The company had a trading volume of 11,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,433. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $55.70.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. The company had revenue of $291.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.80 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,897,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,790,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

