Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 9.65%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cowen set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. FBR & Co set a $26.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $24.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 26.46, a quick ratio of 26.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,184,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,613,000 after purchasing an additional 849,402 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,366,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,249,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,706,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 138,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 5,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $123,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $252,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 300,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,603,539.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.92%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

