HB Fuller Co (FUL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) to post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for HB Fuller’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.30. HB Fuller also reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 27th.

On average, analysts expect that HB Fuller will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover HB Fuller.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). HB Fuller had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $768.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on HB Fuller in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

In other HB Fuller news, VP Robert J. Martsching sold 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $157,084.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 13,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $638,065.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,497,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $319,903,000 after purchasing an additional 138,231 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,564,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $287,495,000 after buying an additional 87,901 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in HB Fuller by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,564,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $287,495,000 after buying an additional 87,901 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC increased its holdings in HB Fuller by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 2,649,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,049,000 after buying an additional 117,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in HB Fuller by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,119,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,446,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FUL traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $50.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. HB Fuller has a 52-week low of $39.61 and a 52-week high of $59.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. HB Fuller’s payout ratio is 20.67%.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

