HD Supply (HDS) Releases Q1 2019 Earnings Guidance

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) issued an update on its first quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-0.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.465-1.515 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.HD Supply also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.52-3.81 EPS.

HD Supply stock opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. HD Supply has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $46.29.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HDS shares. Robert W. Baird raised HD Supply from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.96 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on HD Supply from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised HD Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Buckingham Research started coverage on HD Supply in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HD Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.60.

In other HD Supply news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 1,567,262 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $59,320,866.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,251,545 shares of company stock valued at $123,065,335. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

