Head to Head Analysis: Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) versus Stockland (STKAF)

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) and Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Invesco Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Stockland does not pay a dividend. Invesco Mortgage Capital has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Invesco Mortgage Capital and Stockland, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Mortgage Capital 0 2 0 0 2.00 Stockland 0 1 0 0 2.00

Invesco Mortgage Capital presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.08%. Given Invesco Mortgage Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Invesco Mortgage Capital is more favorable than Stockland.

Profitability

This table compares Invesco Mortgage Capital and Stockland’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Mortgage Capital -9.79% 11.98% 1.23% Stockland N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Invesco Mortgage Capital and Stockland’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Mortgage Capital $321.40 million 6.42 -$70.79 million N/A N/A Stockland N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Stockland has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Invesco Mortgage Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.5% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Invesco Mortgage Capital beats Stockland on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; RMBS and CMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises; residential and commercial mortgage loans; and other real estate-related financing arrangements. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formally known as Invesco Agency Securities Inc. and changed its name to Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. in June 2008. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Stockland

Stockland (ASX: SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become Australia's largest diversified property group  owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of retail town centres, residential communities, retirement living villages, workplace and logistics assets. Stockland was recognised by the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) as a global real estate leader for 2016-17 demonstrating world leadership across the areas of stakeholder engagement, customer relationship management, supply chain management, biodiversity and climate change strategy.

