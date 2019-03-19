Head-To-Head Analysis: IsoRay (ISR) vs. Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

IsoRay (NASDAQ:ISR) and Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares IsoRay and Merit Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IsoRay N/A N/A N/A Merit Medical Systems 4.76% 11.26% 6.69%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.7% of Merit Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Merit Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IsoRay and Merit Medical Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IsoRay N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Merit Medical Systems $882.75 million 3.74 $42.02 million $1.69 35.62

Merit Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than IsoRay.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for IsoRay and Merit Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IsoRay 0 0 1 0 3.00 Merit Medical Systems 1 0 8 0 2.78

Merit Medical Systems has a consensus target price of $68.44, suggesting a potential upside of 13.71%. Given Merit Medical Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Merit Medical Systems is more favorable than IsoRay.

Summary

Merit Medical Systems beats IsoRay on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

IsoRay Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc., through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize multiple surgical facilities at which primarily prostate brachytherapy procedures are performed. The company was formerly known as Century Park Pictures Corporation and changed its name to IsoRay, Inc. in 2005. IsoRay, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Richland, Washington.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions. The company also offers cardiovascular and critical care products to treat patients with life-threatening diseases, protect healthcare providers from exposure to bloodborne pathogens, and provide medical devices. In addition, it provides interventional oncology and spine products comprising delivery system, embolotherapy, spine ablation, and vertebral compression fracture products to treat metastatic spinal tumors, liver cancer, uterine fibroids, benign prostatic hyperplasia, vertebral compression fractures, and arteriovenous malformations and hemostatic embolization, as well as breast cancer localization and guidance products for the treatment of breast cancer. Further, the company offers non-vascular stents to treat pulmonary and gastrointestinal diseases; dilation balloons to endoscopically dilate strictures; and kits and accessories for endoscopy and bronchoscopy procedures. Additionally, it provides coated tubes and wires; and microelectromechanical system sensor components. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinic-based physicians, technicians, and nurses through its direct sales force, distributors, original equipment manufacturer partners, or custom procedure tray manufacturers in the United States and internationally. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

