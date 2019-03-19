Contrasting NIO (NIO) and The Competition

NIO (NYSE: NIO) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare NIO to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NIO and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NIO $720.12 million -$1.41 billion -0.59 NIO Competitors $65.55 billion $3.32 billion 7.30

NIO’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NIO. NIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.0% of NIO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of NIO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NIO and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIO N/A N/A N/A NIO Competitors -16.70% -52.22% -5.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NIO and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIO 3 1 5 0 2.22 NIO Competitors 650 1672 1895 125 2.34

NIO presently has a consensus price target of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 38.42%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 11.70%. Given NIO’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NIO is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

NIO rivals beat NIO on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About NIO

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services. The company was formerly known as NextEV Inc. and changed its name to NIO Inc. in July 2017. NIO Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

