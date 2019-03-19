Head to Head Comparison: Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (LORL) and PC Tel (PCTI)

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) and Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PC Tel and Loral Space & Communications Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PC Tel $82.98 million 1.23 -$12.89 million ($0.23) -24.26 Loral Space & Communications Ltd. N/A N/A $134.46 million N/A N/A

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PC Tel.

Risk and Volatility

PC Tel has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PC Tel and Loral Space & Communications Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PC Tel -15.53% -2.93% -2.54% Loral Space & Communications Ltd. N/A 31.27% 24.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PC Tel and Loral Space & Communications Ltd., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PC Tel 0 1 1 0 2.50 Loral Space & Communications Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A

PC Tel currently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential downside of 5.91%. Given PC Tel’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PC Tel is more favorable than Loral Space & Communications Ltd..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.6% of PC Tel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of PC Tel shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.6% of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

PC Tel pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. does not pay a dividend. PC Tel pays out -95.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PC Tel has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. beats PC Tel on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PC Tel Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things. The RF Solutions segment provides test tools that enhance the performance of wireless networks. The company serves public and private carriers, wireless infrastructure providers, wireless equipment distributors, and value added resellers, as well as original equipment manufacturer providers. PCTEL, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, Illinois.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc., a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit satellites; and owns the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. It also offers video distribution and direct-to-home (DTH) video, as well as end-to-end communications services using satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks; and broadcast services, including DTH, video distribution and contribution, and satellite transmission services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverage. In addition, the company provides telecommunication carrier and integrator services; satellite services to the Canadian Government; two-way broadband Internet services; communications services to the on and off shore oil and gas, and mining industries; maritime and aeronautical services; and satellite operator services. Further, it is involved in the installation and maintenance of the end user terminal; maintenance of the VSAT hub; and provision of satellite capacity. Additionally, the company offers consulting services related to space and earth, government studies, satellite control services, and research and development; and X-band communications services to the United States, Spanish, and allied government users. Loral Space & Communications Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

