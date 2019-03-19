Head to Head Comparison: SilverSun Technologies (SSNT) versus Where Food Comes From (WFCF)

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) and Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and Where Food Comes From’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverSun Technologies $34.85 million 0.41 -$480,000.00 $0.12 26.25 Where Food Comes From $15.45 million 2.98 $140,000.00 N/A N/A

Where Food Comes From has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SilverSun Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Where Food Comes From has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.0% of SilverSun Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Where Food Comes From shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.1% of SilverSun Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.7% of Where Food Comes From shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and Where Food Comes From’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverSun Technologies -2.13% 5.02% 1.96% Where Food Comes From 1.52% 2.63% 1.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SilverSun Technologies and Where Food Comes From, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverSun Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Where Food Comes From 0 0 0 0 N/A

SilverSun Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 122.22%. Given SilverSun Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SilverSun Technologies is more favorable than Where Food Comes From.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers associated training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers. In addition, the company resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and offers customer relationship management and business intelligence products. Further, it provides managed services, data back-up, network maintenance and service upgrades, hosting, business continuity, cloud, email, and Web services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was formerly known as Trey Resources, Inc. and changed its name to SilverSun Technologies, Inc. in June 2011. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc. provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and Web-based information sharing and education. The company also sells hardware; and develops software and provides services related to sustainability measurement and benchmarking, traceability, verification, and certification to the food and agriculture industries. It serves beef and pork packers, organic producers and processors, and specialty retail chains. The company was formerly known as Integrated Management Information, Inc. and changed its name to Where Food Comes From, Inc. in December 2012. Where Food Comes From, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Castle Rock, Colorado.

