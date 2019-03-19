Head-To-Head Contrast: Forestar Group (FOR) and HomeFed (HOFD)

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) and HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Forestar Group and HomeFed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forestar Group $114.32 million 6.34 $50.25 million $0.10 172.60 HomeFed $78.64 million 7.58 $10.93 million N/A N/A

Forestar Group has higher revenue and earnings than HomeFed.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.3% of Forestar Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of HomeFed shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Forestar Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of HomeFed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Forestar Group and HomeFed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forestar Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 HomeFed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Forestar Group currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.08%. Given Forestar Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Forestar Group is more favorable than HomeFed.

Volatility & Risk

Forestar Group has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HomeFed has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Forestar Group and HomeFed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forestar Group 37.75% -1.72% -1.33% HomeFed -4.08% -1.19% -0.93%

Summary

Forestar Group beats HomeFed on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc. sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Forestar Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc.

HomeFed Company Profile

HomeFed Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in and develops residential and commercial real estate properties in California, Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Maine, and New York. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Farming, and Corporate. The company's Real Estate segment develops residential and commercial land development projects and other unimproved land, as well as projects in various stages of development, and retail and office operating properties. This segment engages in design engineering, grading raw land, and constructing public infrastructure, such as streets, utilities, and public facilities, as well as develops individual lots for home sites or other facilities. It also holds interest in Brooklyn Renaissance Plaza, which comprises a 665 room hotel operated by Marriott; and operates an office building complex and parking space garage located in Brooklyn, New York. In addition, this segment holds interest in HomeFed Village III Master, LLC that owns and develops an approximate 450 acre community planned for 992 homes in the Otay Ranch General Plan Area of Chula Vista, California. The Farming segment operates the Rampage property, which include grape vineyard and almond orchard located in southern Madera County, California. The company has a strategic partnership with JZ Capital Partners Limited. HomeFed Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

