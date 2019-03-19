Head to Head Review: BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) & U-SWIRL (SWRL)

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) and U-SWIRL (OTCMKTS:SWRL) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BJ’s Restaurants and U-SWIRL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BJ’s Restaurants 2 3 6 0 2.36 U-SWIRL 0 0 0 0 N/A

BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus target price of $65.20, indicating a potential upside of 37.49%. Given BJ’s Restaurants’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BJ’s Restaurants is more favorable than U-SWIRL.

Profitability

This table compares BJ’s Restaurants and U-SWIRL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJ’s Restaurants 4.55% 16.97% 7.37% U-SWIRL N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

BJ’s Restaurants pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. U-SWIRL does not pay a dividend. BJ’s Restaurants pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BJ’s Restaurants and U-SWIRL’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BJ’s Restaurants $1.12 billion 0.89 $50.81 million $2.35 20.18 U-SWIRL N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BJ’s Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than U-SWIRL.

Summary

BJ’s Restaurants beats U-SWIRL on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of November 20, 2018, the company owned and operated 202 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. The company operates its restaurants under the BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ's Restaurant & Brewery, BJ's Pizza & Grill, and BJ's Grill brand names. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

About U-SWIRL

U-Swirl, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises self-serve frozen yogurt cafés. It operates and franchises frozen yogurt cafés under the U-SWIRL Frozen Yogurt, CherryBerry, Yogurtini, Fuzzy Peach, Aspen Leaf Yogurt, Yogli Mogli, Let's Yo!, and Josie's Frozen Yogurt brand names. The company's cafés offer frozen yogurt in non-fat and low-fat flavors and with approximately 70 toppings. As of April 30, 2015, the company and its franchisees operated 259 self-serve frozen yogurt cafés in 37 states in the United States; and 4 foreign countries. U-Swirl, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Durango, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.