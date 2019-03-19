Head to Head Review: Geely Automobile (GELYF) & Tesla (TSLA)

Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) are both companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.0% of Tesla shares are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of Tesla shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Geely Automobile and Tesla’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geely Automobile N/A N/A N/A Tesla -4.55% -18.50% -3.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Geely Automobile and Tesla, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Geely Automobile 0 1 1 0 2.50 Tesla 15 9 13 0 1.95

Tesla has a consensus target price of $326.85, indicating a potential upside of 21.28%. Given Tesla’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tesla is more favorable than Geely Automobile.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Geely Automobile and Tesla’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geely Automobile N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tesla $21.46 billion 2.17 -$976.09 million ($5.72) -47.11

Geely Automobile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tesla.

Summary

Tesla beats Geely Automobile on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research, development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components. It primarily offers sedans, sport utility vehicles, and electric vehicle models. The company is also involved in the research and development of automobile engines and electric hybrid engines. It also exports its products primarily to the Middle East, Asia, Europe, and Africa. The company is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles. It also provides electric vehicle powertrain components and systems to other manufacturers; and services for electric vehicles through its company-owned service centers, Service Plus locations, and Tesla mobile technicians. This segment sells its products through a network of company-owned stores and galleries. The Energy Generation and Storage segment offers energy storage products, such as rechargeable lithium-ion battery systems for use in homes, commercial facilities, and utility grids; designs, manufactures, installs, maintains, leases, and sells solar energy systems to residential and commercial customers; and sell renewable energy to residential and commercial customers. The company was formerly known as Tesla Motors, Inc. and changed its name to Tesla, Inc. in February 2017. Tesla, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

