Head-To-Head Survey: Oclaro (OCLR) vs. Imagination Tech. (IGNMF)

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) and Imagination Tech. (OTCMKTS:IGNMF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Oclaro alerts:

Oclaro has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Imagination Tech. has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oclaro and Imagination Tech.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oclaro 8.90% 9.44% 7.71% Imagination Tech. N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.9% of Oclaro shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Oclaro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Oclaro and Imagination Tech., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oclaro 0 2 2 0 2.50 Imagination Tech. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oclaro presently has a consensus target price of $9.94, indicating a potential upside of ∞.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oclaro and Imagination Tech.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oclaro $543.17 million 0.00 $62.45 million $0.44 N/A Imagination Tech. $185.79 million 0.00 -$35.71 million N/A N/A

Oclaro has higher revenue and earnings than Imagination Tech..

Summary

Oclaro beats Imagination Tech. on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oclaro

Oclaro, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets optical components, modules, and subsystems for the long-haul, metro, and data center markets worldwide. The company's products generate, detect, combine, and separate light signals in optical communications networks. It offers client side transceivers, including pluggable transceivers; line side transceivers; tunable laser transmitters, such as discrete lasers and co-packaged laser modulators; lithium niobate modulators to manipulate the phase or the amplitude of an optical signal; transponder modules for transmitter and receiver functions; and discrete lasers and receivers for metro and long-haul applications. The company markets its products through direct sales force, as well as through sales representatives and resellers. It serves network equipment manufacturers of telecommunications and datacom systems, hyperscale data center operators, and datacom module manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Bookham, Inc. and changed its name to Oclaro, Inc. in April 2009. Oclaro, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Imagination Tech.

Imagination Technologies Group plc creates and licenses processor solutions for graphics, video and vision processing, general purpose and embedded processing, and multi-standard communications in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers PowerVR multimedia technologies for use in the areas of graphics, ray tracing, video, and vision; MIPS processor cores for use in mobile, wearable, and Internet of things (IoT) devices; and Ensigma wireless IP solutions for high-performance and low-power connectivity, TV and audio broadcast, and high-performance switching and routing applications. The company also provides creator developer kits and software, as well as system on chip design services. It serves semiconductor manufacturers, network operators, and original equipment/device manufacturers in the mobile phone, computing, home electronics, handheld multimedia, automotive and networking, Internet of things, wearables, and other markets. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Kings Langley, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Oclaro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oclaro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.