Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,274 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 30,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

HR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

In other news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 4,600 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $136,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,637.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HR opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.53. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $32.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $113.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.17 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.43%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

