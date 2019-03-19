Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Benchmark set a $50.00 target price on Healthcare Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 target price on Healthcare Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $31.05 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $48.73. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $496.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 200.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 18,774 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 35.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 52.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 450,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,316,000 after purchasing an additional 155,495 shares in the last quarter.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

