Healthequity (HQY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $83.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.60% from the company’s current price.

HQY has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Healthequity in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Healthequity in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.23.

Healthequity stock opened at $82.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.46, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.72. Healthequity has a fifty-two week low of $50.29 and a fifty-two week high of $101.58.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Healthequity will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total value of $311,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,762,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 6,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $536,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $1,332,090. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Healthequity in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Healthequity in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Healthequity in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in Healthequity in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in Healthequity in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

