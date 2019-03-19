Hempco Food and Fiber (HEMP) Given News Impact Score of 2.00

Press coverage about Hempco Food and Fiber (CVE:HEMP) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Hempco Food and Fiber earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

CVE:HEMP traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.02. 54,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,284. The stock has a market cap of $62.92 million and a P/E ratio of -11.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.48. Hempco Food and Fiber has a fifty-two week low of C$0.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.09.

In other Hempco Food and Fiber news, insider Angela Holmes sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.29, for a total transaction of C$258,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,317,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,997,083.49.

Hempco Food and Fiber Company Profile

Hempco Food and Fiber Inc manufactures and sells hemp food products for human and animal consumption in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico/Latin America, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers retail level hemp-based food products, including shelled hemp seed nuts, hemp protein powders, hemp seed oil, and hemp snack bar items, as well as hemp for pets under the PLANETHEMP brand.

