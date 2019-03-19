Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Holdings in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,282,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 513,300 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.16% of Imperial Oil worth $44,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 827.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,436,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,918 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,778,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,520,000 after purchasing an additional 405,925 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 688.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 407,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 355,437 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,311,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,277,000 after purchasing an additional 353,515 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 439.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 408,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after purchasing an additional 332,581 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IMO. AltaCorp Capital lowered Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Imperial Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $42.00 target price on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, GMP Securities lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.15.

IMO opened at $27.83 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $34.56.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

