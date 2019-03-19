Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) Shares Bought by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC increased its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 69.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 37,975 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delek Group Ltd. raised its position in Herc by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 162,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Herc by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 39,474 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Herc by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,036,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 25,536 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Herc by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Herc by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 598,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after purchasing an additional 139,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

HRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Herc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

NYSE:HRI opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $70.35.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Herc had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

