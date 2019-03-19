Highbridge Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 274,040 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 274,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6,602.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,565,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $4,074,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 797,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,201,647.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,736,400 in the last ninety days. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LYV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.61.

NYSE LYV opened at $63.08 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $35.94 and a one year high of $64.45. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -700.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/highbridge-capital-management-llc-acquires-shares-of-274040-live-nation-entertainment-inc-lyv.html.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.