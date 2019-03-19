Highbridge Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Boxwood Merger Corp. Units (BWMCU)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boxwood Merger Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:BWMCU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,453,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWMCU. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Boxwood Merger Corp. Units during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boxwood Merger Corp. Units during the fourth quarter worth about $993,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Boxwood Merger Corp. Units during the fourth quarter worth about $1,936,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Boxwood Merger Corp. Units during the fourth quarter worth about $2,382,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Boxwood Merger Corp. Units during the fourth quarter worth about $2,979,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS BWMCU opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Boxwood Merger Corp. Units has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

Boxwood Merger Corp. operates as a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, and business combination with various businesses. Boxwood Merger Corp. was formerly known as M Acquisition Company III Corporation and changed its name to Boxwood Merger Corp.

