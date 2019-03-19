Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $3.69 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,270,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441,913 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13,327.0% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 3,151,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128,236 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,698,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,815,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,180,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $109.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $112.61.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $3.69 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/hilltop-holdings-inc-has-3-69-million-stake-in-vanguard-dividend-appreciation-etf-vig.html.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.