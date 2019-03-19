Host Hotels and Resorts (HST) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Host Hotels have outperformed its industry, over the past three months. In fourth-quarter 2018, the company posted better-than-expected results that were driven by improvements in room, as well as food and beverage revenues. The company also witnessed broad productivity gains that aided profitability. Notably, the company continues to actively improve its portfolio composition that emphasizes on lowering its international exposure and focus on strategic U.S. markets. This February, the company acquired interest in 1 Hotel South Beach in Miami. Further, a diversified portfolio of iconic properties in key cities, an unmatched scale and platform and strong balance sheet, position the company to perform well over the long term. However, elevated supply in some of the company’s key markets is expected to affect its pricing power.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.16 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.22.

Shares of HST stock opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. Host Hotels and Resorts has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Bluhm sold 18,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $364,262.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,101.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HST. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1,610.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,133,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 17,073,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,703,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 518.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,749,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657,711 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,593,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,489 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 475.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,418,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

