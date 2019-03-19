Howdoo (UDOO) One Day Volume Hits $56,109.00

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded up 20.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last week, Howdoo has traded 194.5% higher against the dollar. Howdoo has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $56,109.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Howdoo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00383688 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025049 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.08 or 0.01639274 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00226605 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00001886 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004768 BTC.

About Howdoo

Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,691,366 tokens. Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io. Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Howdoo Token Trading

Howdoo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

