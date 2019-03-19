Hoylecohen LLC Purchases 1,440 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 157.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $258.99 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $216.97 and a fifty-two week high of $269.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.5446 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $6.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

