Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Holdings in Encana Corp (ECA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,010 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Encana were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Encana in the 4th quarter worth $5,872,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Encana by 197.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,480,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,405,000 after buying an additional 982,146 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Encana by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 158,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 20,439 shares during the period. Tradition Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encana in the 4th quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Encana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECA stock opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. Encana Corp has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $14.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. Encana had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Encana Corp will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Encana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is 9.30%.

ECA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Encana in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. TD Securities raised shares of Encana to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Encana in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale set a $8.00 target price on shares of Encana and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Encana in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Encana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.81.

In related news, Director Suzanne P. Nimocks bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas James Suttles bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,626.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,200 shares of company stock worth $130,494 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Encana Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

