Hub Group Inc (HUBG) Holdings Lifted by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Hub Group worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Hub Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Hub Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Hub Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hub Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Hub Group by 360.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 34,022 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.90.

Shares of HUBG stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,932. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.68. Hub Group Inc has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $56.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.54 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hub Group Inc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mode and Hub. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

