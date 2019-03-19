Humaniq Price Tops $0.0092 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $112,118.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Bittrex, YoBit and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00388168 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025136 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.62 or 0.01651598 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00228816 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004843 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 206,618,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,286,753 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com.

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit, Hotbit, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

