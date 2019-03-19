Hyatt Hotels Co. (H) Position Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,286,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,026 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.08% of Hyatt Hotels worth $154,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H stock opened at $72.69 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $84.89. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.40. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $89.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Sunday, February 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.17.

In related news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust B sold 2,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $145,967.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Udell sold 6,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $479,964.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

