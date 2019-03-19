IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Shares Sold by New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. lowered its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,089 shares during the quarter. IAC/InterActiveCorp accounts for 2.1% of New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. owned 0.12% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $18,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $4,696,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,471,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,880,000 after purchasing an additional 890,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IAC. BidaskClub cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.54.

In other news, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 4,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.64, for a total transaction of $999,057.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $178,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,948. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IAC opened at $214.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $128.80 and a 52 week high of $223.98.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Video, Applications, and Publishing segments. The Match Group segment provides subscription dating products, which enable users to establish a profile and review the profiles of other users in 42 languages.

