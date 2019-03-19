IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC) Director Angus R. Cooper II Buys 5,000 Shares

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Director Angus R. Cooper II bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.24 per share, with a total value of $381,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,949,232. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:IBKC opened at $77.82 on Tuesday. IBERIABANK Corp has a 12 month low of $60.82 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Get IBERIABANK alerts:

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $265.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IBERIABANK Corp will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 221,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 6,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 863,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,148 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IBKC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of IBERIABANK from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/iberiabank-corp-ibkc-director-angus-r-cooper-ii-buys-5000-shares.html.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for IBERIABANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBERIABANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.