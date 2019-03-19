IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,595,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,985,033,000 after purchasing an additional 496,648 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.5% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,386,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $671,474,000 after purchasing an additional 178,182 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 6,899.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,916,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832,264 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,459,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $496,295,000 after purchasing an additional 264,177 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,931,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $361,380,000 after purchasing an additional 78,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Greg Creed sold 24,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $2,275,405.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,334.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $587,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,153 shares of company stock valued at $9,912,697. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.46.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $100.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.55. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.09 and a 12 month high of $101.39.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

