IBM Retirement Fund Has $462,000 Stake in Corning Incorporated (GLW)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corning were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 60,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,084,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $214,795,000 after buying an additional 573,273 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 54,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,966.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Morse sold 35,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $1,203,480.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,765.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 348,767 shares of company stock worth $11,776,188 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

