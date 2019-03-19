IBM Retirement Fund Sells 414 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Rare Infrastructure Ltd boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 4,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. 59.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.07 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $84.70 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $85.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.12.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 68.52%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

