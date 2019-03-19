IBM Retirement Fund Sells 558 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

In other news, EVP Scott M. Wilensky sold 15,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $796,262.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $4,134,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,957 shares of company stock worth $5,431,127 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XEL opened at $56.12 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.99 and a fifty-two week high of $56.89.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

