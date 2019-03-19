iCAD (ICAD) Announces Earnings Results

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. iCAD had a negative net margin of 37.29% and a negative return on equity of 64.08%.

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. iCAD has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in iCAD by 13.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 577,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 68,200 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iCAD in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC bought a new position in iCAD in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iCAD by 96,087.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iCAD in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

