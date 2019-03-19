iDealCash (DEAL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $63.00

iDealCash (CURRENCY:DEAL) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. iDealCash has a market cap of $51,717.00 and $63.00 worth of iDealCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iDealCash coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. Over the last week, iDealCash has traded down 37.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

iDealCash Profile

iDealCash (DEAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 2nd, 2018. iDealCash’s total supply is 1,274,185,765 coins and its circulating supply is 1,273,790,619 coins. The Reddit community for iDealCash is /r/IdealCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iDealCash’s official website is idealcash.io. iDealCash’s official Twitter account is @IDealCashTeam.

iDealCash Coin Trading

iDealCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iDealCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iDealCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iDealCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

