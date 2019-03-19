ImmunoGen (IMGN) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded ImmunoGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ImmunoGen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.68 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.28.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $13.41. The stock has a market cap of $386.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.30.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 599.63% and a negative net margin of 311.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 51,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $285,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,100.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Ryll sold 11,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $64,372.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,603 shares of company stock valued at $366,374 over the last three months. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in ImmunoGen by 2,747.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,106,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,008 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ImmunoGen by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,481,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,627 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at $4,900,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at $2,146,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at $2,056,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, as well as coltuximab ravtansine, a CD19-targeting ADC, which is in Phase II trial for DLBCL.

