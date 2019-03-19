Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $64.09 Million Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,302,464 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 105,744 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $64,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Maxim Group set a $65.00 price objective on Badger Meter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Badger Meter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In related news, VP Raymond G. Serdynski sold 11,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $642,885.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,824.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $206,493.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,915.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,763. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMI opened at $57.14 on Tuesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.96%.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

