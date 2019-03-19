Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 226,582 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 937,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 226,582 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 1.51% of Generac worth $46,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Generac during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Generac by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Generac during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. William Blair cut Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $1,061,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 747,771 shares in the company, valued at $39,691,684.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Russell S. Minick sold 31,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $1,642,983.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,075.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,283 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,583. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $53.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.65 and a twelve month high of $60.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $563.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.69 million. Generac had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

