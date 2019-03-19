Imperial Capital Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Amc Networks (AMCX)

Imperial Capital reissued their underperform rating on shares of Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $56.00. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Amc Networks’ Q1 2019 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.68 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amc Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered Amc Networks from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amc Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.83.

AMCX stock opened at $59.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Amc Networks has a 12-month low of $49.08 and a 12-month high of $69.02.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $772.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.41 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 187.32% and a net margin of 15.01%. Amc Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amc Networks will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amc Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,412.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Amc Networks in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Amc Networks in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amc Networks in the third quarter worth $109,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

