IMS Capital Management Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,792,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,469,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620,749 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,231,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,095,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,736 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,493,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,445,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,612 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,477,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,783,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,614 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,673,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,219,562,000 after purchasing an additional 309,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Argus raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,573,558. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rady A. Johnson sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $357,831.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,450.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,526 shares of company stock worth $13,704,089 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.32 and a 1 year high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.92 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

