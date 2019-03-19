Infinipay Hits Market Cap of $0.00 (IFP)

Infinipay (CURRENCY:IFP) traded 29% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Infinipay has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Infinipay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Infinipay has traded up 105.7% against the US dollar. One Infinipay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including $5.60, $20.33, $24.68 and $32.15.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00001098 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000616 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000104 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 99.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adenz (DNZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Infinipay

Infinipay is a coin. Infinipay’s total supply is 1,629,086 coins. Infinipay’s official website is www.infinipay.co. Infinipay’s official Twitter account is @infinipay.

Buying and Selling Infinipay

Infinipay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $20.33, $24.43, $32.15, $24.68, $7.50, $5.60, $51.55, $18.94, $10.39, $13.77 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinipay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinipay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Infinipay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

