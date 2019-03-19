Information Services Group (III) Lowered to Market Perform at Barrington Research

Barrington Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Information Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.33.

NASDAQ:III opened at $3.65 on Monday. Information Services Group has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 14.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Information Services Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in III. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 34,373 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Information Services Group by 865.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 62,961 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Information Services Group by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 120,233 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Information Services Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,439,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 18,404 shares during the period. 47.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

