Ingersoll-Rand (IR) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $113.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $110.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IR. Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a hold rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.21.

NYSE IR opened at $107.05 on Monday. Ingersoll-Rand has a one year low of $79.63 and a one year high of $107.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is currently 37.79%.

In related news, Chairman Michael W. Lamach sold 105,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $11,109,467.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan K. Carter sold 70,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $7,400,809.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,959 shares of company stock worth $40,020,670 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 9,536.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 72,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 71,903 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,191,000 after acquiring an additional 20,721 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 22,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 11.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

