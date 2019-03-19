Ingevity (NGVT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Loop Capital set a $95.00 price target on Ingevity and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price target on Ingevity and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 price target on Ingevity and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ingevity in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.22.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $106.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.65. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $70.71 and a twelve month high of $120.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.60 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 53.18% and a net margin of 14.92%. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ingevity will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Katherine Pryor Burgeson sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $504,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,002.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total value of $310,840.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $129,697.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,125 shares of company stock worth $2,876,065 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ingevity by 211.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Ingevity by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

