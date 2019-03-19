Innova (INN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $35.00

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 43.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. During the last seven days, Innova has traded 34.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Innova coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Innova has a total market capitalization of $100,437.00 and $35.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Innova

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Innova’s total supply is 5,799,718 coins and its circulating supply is 5,049,718 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin. Innova’s official website is innovacoin.info.

Buying and Selling Innova

Innova can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

