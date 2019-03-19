Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Inovio incurred wider-than-expected loss in Q4. Moreover, revenues missed estimates. The company’s progress with its lead pipeline candidate, VGX-3100, for the treatment of cervical dysplasia is encouraging. Apart from VGX-3100, Inovio also has some promising vaccine candidates in its portfolio, which are progressing well. Additionally, Inovio has collaboration with big pharma companies like Roche, Regeneron and AstraZeneca, which helps the company with their expertise for further growth. Moreover, the company’s targeted cervical cancer market holds untapped potential. However, the company has no approved product in its portfolio and its excessive dependence on its partners for funding the development of its pipeline candidates raises a concern. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry so far this year.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.56.

INO opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.72. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $6.30.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.61% and a negative net margin of 318.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,251,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,008,000 after purchasing an additional 292,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,243,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,593,000 after buying an additional 184,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,243,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,593,000 after buying an additional 184,457 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,073,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 596,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,048,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

